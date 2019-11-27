This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
€126m Atletico Madrid star beats Sancho and Havertz to Golden Boy award

Portugal international Joao Felix has been recognised for his meteoric rise to prominence over the past year.

By The42 Team Wednesday 27 Nov 2019, 12:36 PM
48 minutes ago 1,291 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4908277
The 20-year-old in action against Valencia.
Image: pressinphoto/SIPA USA/PA Images
The 20-year-old in action against Valencia.
The 20-year-old in action against Valencia.
Image: pressinphoto/SIPA USA/PA Images

ATLETICO MADRID ATTACKING midfielder Joao Felix has been named the 2019 Golden Boy, after a strong start to his career at Wanda Metropolitano.

Felix joined Atletico for £113 million (€126m) back in July, after rising through the ranks at Benfica over the previous five years of his career.

The 20-year-old contributed 15 goals and seven assists to Benfica’s cause last season, and has picked up from where he left off at the start of the 2019-20 campaign in Spain.

Felix has been a standout performer for Atletico, racking up 13 appearances across all competitions in total and scoring three goals.

The Portuguese has now picked up this year’s Golden Boy award, ahead of Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho and Red Bull Salzburg forward Erling Haaland.

Felix has joined a prestigious list of past winners which includes Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe, with last year’s award given to Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt.

Sancho finished second in the final voting for the Tuttosport distributed prize, after helping the team fight for the Bundesliga title last term while also earning his first caps for England’s national team.

firo-22-11-2019-football-20192020-1-bundesliga Jadon Sancho finished runner-up. Source: firo Sportphoto/Jürgen Fromme

Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Kai Havertz came in third, one spot ahead of Haaland, who has earned plenty of plaudits for his goalscoring exploits in the Champions League with Salzburg.

De Ligt ended up fifth, while Barcelona and Manchester City teenagers Ansu Fati & Phil Foden secured sixth and seventh respectively, with the latter the Premier League’s sole representative in the top ten.

Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, Roma, Nicolo Zaniolo and PSV forward Donyell Maylen also made the cut.

