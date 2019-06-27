This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Atletico table €126 million bid for Benfica's Portuguese teenager

If the deal is done, Joao Felix would become the first most expensive signing of all time.

By AFP Thursday 27 Jun 2019, 9:17 AM
By AFP Thursday 27 Jun 2019, 9:17 AM
https://the42.ie/4699205
Felix made his international debut earlier this month.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Felix made his international debut earlier this month.
Felix made his international debut earlier this month.
Image: Imago/PA Images

ATLETICO MADRID HAVE made a €126 million offer for Joao Felix, the Portuguese teenager’s club Benfica have announced.

If the deal goes through it would make the 19-year-old forward the fifth most expensive signing of all time after Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele.

The Benfica statement read: “Atletico Madrid have presented a proposal for the definitive acquisition of……the player João Félix Sequeira, for an amount of 126,000,000 euros which is being analysed.”

Felix has been linked with a number of Europe’s leading clubs including Manchester City, Manchester United and Juventus.

So winning the race for his signature would come as a significant boost to Atletico, who are expecting to lose Antoine Griezmann this summer after the Frenchman said he is seeking a new challenge.

Felix, a forward who can play on either flank or centrally, has just enjoyed a breakthrough season at Benfica, scoring 20 goals in 43 competitive games and helping the club win the Portuguese league title.

He also made his debut for Portugal earlier this month, starting alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in their Nations League semi-final win over Switzerland.

- © AFP 2019

