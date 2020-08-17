This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 17 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Joe Hart on verge of move to Tottenham

The former Manchester City goalkeeper is undergoing a medical.

By Press Association Monday 17 Aug 2020, 11:58 AM
1 hour ago 2,222 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5177678
File photo of Joe Hart, then a Burnley player.
Image: PA
File photo of Joe Hart, then a Burnley player.
File photo of Joe Hart, then a Burnley player.
Image: PA

FORMER ENGLAND GOALKEEPER Joe Hart is having a medical at Tottenham.

The 33-year-old is a free agent following his release from Burnley and is undergoing health checks ahead of a proposed two-year deal at Spurs.

Hart will challenge Paulo Gazzaniga to be Hugo Lloris’ number two in north London, with Spurs looking for a third keeper following Michel Vorm’s release at the end of last season.

Hart left Turf Moor on 30 June after two years at the club where he fell behind both Tom Heaton and then Nick Pope in the pecking order, making just three appearances in the 2019-20 campaign.

His career has stuttered since winning the Premier League title with Manchester City and winning 75 caps for England as Pep Guardiola did not rate him and he was shipped out to Torino and then West Ham.

But he could help solve a problem for Spurs as under Premier League rules clubs must name at least eight homegrown players in their 25-man squad and his English nationality fills a slot.

If he wins the race to be Lloris’ understudy there will almost certainly be game time for him as Spurs face a hectic schedule in the opening weeks of the season. Europa League qualifying clashes with the early rounds of the Carabao Cup, meaning boss Jose Mourinho may have to put out an U23s team in the domestic competition.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Spurs made their first signing of the summer last week when Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg signed from Southampton for €22 million.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie