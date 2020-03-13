This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 13 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We are disappointed at the level of sanction applied' - Harlequins on Joe Marler ban

The England prop was handed a 10-week ban for grabbing Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones’ genitals.

By Emma Duffy Friday 13 Mar 2020, 2:51 PM
39 minutes ago 1,064 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5045451
Joe Marler (file pic).
Image: Adam Davy
Joe Marler (file pic).
Joe Marler (file pic).
Image: Adam Davy

HARLEQUINS HAVE RELEASED a brief statement in response to Joe Marler’s 10-week ban following last weekend’s England-Wales Six Nations meeting. 

Marler was handed a 10-week suspension for grabbing Alun Wyn Jones’ genitals, after the case was heard in Dublin yesterday. He is subsequently suspended until 8 June.

And his club had its say on the result today. A statement reads:

“Harlequins notes the disciplinary decision regarding Joe Marler. Whilst not in any way condoning Joe’s actions last Saturday we are disappointed at the level of sanction applied, particularly when compared to other disciplinary decisions announced this week.

“The club will be making no further comment on the situation and is fully focused on this weekend’s Premiership Rugby Cup Final against Sale Sharks.”

(It goes ahead at AJ Bell Stadium, as planned.)

Yesterday, England prop Marler accepted that he had committed an act of foul play but did not accept that he had “grabbed, twisted or squeezed [Wyn Jones's] genitals,” nor that his actions warranted a red card.

Six Nations said in a statement: “The Disciplinary Committee found that the act of foul play warranted a low-end entry point (twelve weeks’ suspension) and reduced that by three weeks to take account of mitigating factors (including good character and remorse) but increased it by one week to take account of his most recent disciplinary record.

Elsewhere, Marler’s England team-mate Manu Tuilagi was given a four-week ban for leading with a shoulder to the head in a tackle on George North.

The incident was deemed to warrant a mid-range entry point which carries a minimum six-week suspension, but that was reduced to four weeks on account of his good conduct and remorse.

The citing against Courtney Lawes for his first-half tackle on Jones was dismissed. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie