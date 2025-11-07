Joey Barton convicted of sending grossly offensive social media posts

FORMER FOOTBALLER JOEY Barton has been convicted of sending grossly offensive social media posts about broadcaster Jeremy Vine and TV pundits Lucy Ward and Eni Aluko.

A jury at Liverpool Crown Court found Barton, 43, had “crossed the line between free speech and a crime” with six posts he made on X, formerly Twitter.

He was cleared of six other counts that he sent a grossly offensive electronic communication with intent to cause distress or anxiety between January and March 2024.

Barton was bailed ahead of sentencing on December 8.

The Honorary Recorder of Liverpool, Andrew Menary KC, noted the defendant was wearing a Union Jack patterned scarf as the verdicts were returned.

He told the court: “He has chosen to adorn himself with a particular flag which I suppose is a stunt to make a point. He will not be permitted to do that on the sentencing date.”