Joey Barton. Alamy Stock Photo
Joey Barton charged with sending 'malicious' tweets

The charge is believed to relate to comments the former footballer made while criticising pundit Eni Aluko.
4.05pm, 22 Jul 2024
FORMER MANCHESTER CITY and Newcastle midfielder Joey Barton has been charged with sending malicious online communications.

The charge is believed to relate to comments Barton made while criticising football pundit Eni Aluko during her commentary on an FA Cup match broadcast by the BBC in January.

Barton will appear before Warrington Magistrates’ Court next week after the Crown Prosecution Service authorised the charge.

“A man from Widnes has been summoned to court to face charges of malicious communications,” a Cheshire Police statement said on Monday.

“Following an investigation by Cheshire Police, the Crown Prosecution Service has since authorised the charges for Joseph Barton. The 41-year-old will appear at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 30 July.

“The charges relate to reports of alleged malicious communications online, between Monday 1 January and Thursday 18 January.”

If convicted, the offence carries a maximum penalty of up to two years imprisonment and/or an unlimited fine.

Barton is followed by 2.8 million people on social media. He has earned a reputation for contentious tweets about a variety of issues.

Aluko played for the Chelsea and England women’s teams before retiring in 2020 and establishing a broadcasting career.

Barton was sacked last October as Bristol Rovers manager after almost three years in charge, after a run of poor results.

AFP
