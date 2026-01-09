More Stories
Video: Is Joey Carbery the best Irish 10 when fit?

Murray Kinsella and Ciarán Kennedy discuss the big news surrounding Joey Carbery and his potential return to Leinster.
4.23pm, 9 Jan 2026
3

JOEY CARBERY’S return to Ireland and Leinster has been all but confirmed by Leo Cullen. So what are the advantages of the move for the player and the province?

Ciarán puts the questions to Murray who explains why Carbery will view himself as being a more experienced and superior out-half to anybody at Leinster.

Can the Athy man establish himself as the No 1 fly-half at his home province, and in the process force his way back into Andy Farrell’s Ireland plans for the first time since 2022?

The full free Friday pod can be found here.

