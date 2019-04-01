Carbery to be assessed and O'Donoghue to follow return to play protocols ahead of Blues clash

Joey Carbery goes off injured during Munster's Champions Cup win over Edinburgh.

Joey Carbery goes off injured during Munster's Champions Cup win over Edinburgh.

JOEY CARBERY WILL undergo further assessment by Munster’s medical staff later this evening after sustaining an injury to his left hamstring during the southern province’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final win over Edinburgh on Saturday.

The out-half and back row Jack O’Donoghue are the only fresh fitness concerns for Munster’s Guinness Pro14 encounter with the Cardiff Blues this Friday night at Musgrave Park (kick-off 7:35pm).

O’Donoghue failed a HIA during Munster’s last-eight victory at Murrayfield and will follow return to play protocols this week.

Munster returned to training today following Saturday’s victory and currently sit second in Conference A of the Pro14, 11 points clear of play-off chasing Cardiff who lie fourth.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: