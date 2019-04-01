This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Carbery to be assessed and O'Donoghue to follow return to play protocols ahead of Blues clash

Joey Carbery injured his left hamstring during Saturday’s win over Edinburgh, Munster have confirmed.

By Gavan Casey Monday 1 Apr 2019, 12:33 PM
1 hour ago 2,601 Views 1 Comment
Joey Carbery goes off injured during Munster's Champions Cup win over Edinburgh.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Joey Carbery goes off injured during Munster's Champions Cup win over Edinburgh.
Joey Carbery goes off injured during Munster's Champions Cup win over Edinburgh.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

JOEY CARBERY WILL undergo further assessment by Munster’s medical staff later this evening after sustaining an injury to his left hamstring during the southern province’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final win over Edinburgh on Saturday.

The out-half and back row Jack O’Donoghue are the only fresh fitness concerns for Munster’s Guinness Pro14 encounter with the Cardiff Blues this Friday night at Musgrave Park (kick-off 7:35pm).

O’Donoghue failed a HIA during Munster’s last-eight victory at Murrayfield and will follow return to play protocols this week.

Munster returned to training today following Saturday’s victory and currently sit second in Conference A of the Pro14, 11 points clear of play-off chasing Cardiff who lie fourth.

Crotty to call time on All Blacks career and move to Japan following World Cup

