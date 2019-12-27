This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Munster and Ireland boost as Joey Carbery set for comeback against Leinster

The out-half is on the bench for tomorrow evening’s Thomond sell-out.

By Niall Kelly Friday 27 Dec 2019, 12:14 PM
Carbery: ankle injury has sidelined him since the Rugby World Cup.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

JOEY CARBERY IS set to return to action for Munster in tomorrow evening’s festive interpro against Leinster [kick-off 6pm].

Carbery, who has been sidelined since the Rugby World Cup by the ankle injury which disrupted his tournament, is named among the replacements for the sold-out clash at Thomond Park.

Head coach Johann van Graan makes seven changes in total to the side which beat Connacht at the Sportsground last weekend.

Mike Haley, Sammy Arnold and Rory Scannell all return in the backs while Nick McCarthy is named to start at scrum-half against his former side.

Up front, Fineen Wycherley, Tommy O’Donnell and Jack O’Donoghue all come in to the pack.

Munster

15. Mike Haley
14. Dan Goggin
13. Sammy Arnold
12. Rory Scannell
11. Shane Daly
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Nick McCarthy

1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Kevin O’Byrne
3. Stephen Archer
4. Fineen Wycherley
5. Billy Holland (capt)
6. Tommy O’Donnell
7. Chris Cloete
8. Jack O’Donoghue

Replacements:

16. Diarmuid Barron
17. Jeremy Loughman
18. Keynan Knox
19. Darren O’Shea
20. Jack O’Sullivan
21. Neil Cronin
22. Joey Carbery
23. Calvin Nash

Niall Kelly
niall@the42.ie

