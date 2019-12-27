Munster and Ireland boost as Joey Carbery set for comeback against Leinster

JOEY CARBERY IS set to return to action for Munster in tomorrow evening’s festive interpro against Leinster [kick-off 6pm].
Carbery, who has been sidelined since the Rugby World Cup by the ankle injury which disrupted his tournament, is named among the replacements for the sold-out clash at Thomond Park.
Head coach Johann van Graan makes seven changes in total to the side which beat Connacht at the Sportsground last weekend.
Mike Haley, Sammy Arnold and Rory Scannell all return in the backs while Nick McCarthy is named to start at scrum-half against his former side.
Up front, Fineen Wycherley, Tommy O’Donnell and Jack O’Donoghue all come in to the pack.
Munster
15. Mike Haley
14. Dan Goggin
13. Sammy Arnold
12. Rory Scannell
11. Shane Daly
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Nick McCarthy
1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Kevin O’Byrne
3. Stephen Archer
4. Fineen Wycherley
5. Billy Holland (capt)
6. Tommy O’Donnell
7. Chris Cloete
8. Jack O’Donoghue
Replacements:
16. Diarmuid Barron
17. Jeremy Loughman
18. Keynan Knox
19. Darren O’Shea
20. Jack O’Sullivan
21. Neil Cronin
22. Joey Carbery
23. Calvin Nash
