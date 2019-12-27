Munster and Ireland boost as Joey Carbery set for comeback against Leinster

Carbery: ankle injury has sidelined him since the Rugby World Cup.

Carbery: ankle injury has sidelined him since the Rugby World Cup.

JOEY CARBERY IS set to return to action for Munster in tomorrow evening’s festive interpro against Leinster [kick-off 6pm].

Carbery, who has been sidelined since the Rugby World Cup by the ankle injury which disrupted his tournament, is named among the replacements for the sold-out clash at Thomond Park.

Head coach Johann van Graan makes seven changes in total to the side which beat Connacht at the Sportsground last weekend.

Mike Haley, Sammy Arnold and Rory Scannell all return in the backs while Nick McCarthy is named to start at scrum-half against his former side.

Up front, Fineen Wycherley, Tommy O’Donnell and Jack O’Donoghue all come in to the pack.

Munster

15. Mike Haley

14. Dan Goggin

13. Sammy Arnold

12. Rory Scannell

11. Shane Daly

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Nick McCarthy

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Kevin O’Byrne

3. Stephen Archer

4. Fineen Wycherley

5. Billy Holland (capt)

6. Tommy O’Donnell

7. Chris Cloete

8. Jack O’Donoghue

Replacements:

16. Diarmuid Barron

17. Jeremy Loughman

18. Keynan Knox

19. Darren O’Shea

20. Jack O’Sullivan

21. Neil Cronin

22. Joey Carbery

23. Calvin Nash

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!