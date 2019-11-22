This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 22 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cooney's match-winner years in the making

Head coach Dan McFarland admits he was not initially confident his 9 had made the right call to go it alone.

Sean Farrell Reports from Kingspan Stadium
By Sean Farrell Friday 22 Nov 2019, 10:50 PM
59 minutes ago 4,099 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4903303
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

JOHN COONEY IS a huge believer in the power of positive thinking.

And midway through a tight and seriously tough second half against Clermont, he showed the value of it.

Ulster’s star scrum-half was not hitting his usual flawless form despite Ulster holding a 13-6 lead. He spurned a gilt-edged chance in the first-half by trying to go it alone, and early in the second period he dropped two penalties to touch short of the line.

And yet, when an opportunity arose on 62 minutes, he backed himself.

“John said in the changing room there,” recounted Ulster boss Dan McFarland post-match, “that he has practised that exact move – breaking blind, chip the fullback and scoring.

Now, if anyone knows John that exactly the sort of thing he’d do. He’s been practising it for years and never done it in a game. So he pulls it out of the bag in a Champions Cup game.”

As the move unfolded and Cooney sniped with nobody in support, McFarland’s faith was severely, yet briefly, questioned.

“I was in the box watching. There was a big shout of ‘no’ followed by a big shout of ‘yes’. John Cooney has a lot of tricks in his bag. He’s an incredibly skillful player and it was a great bit of play from him.”

The win over the French giants sees Ulster move top of Heineken Champions Cup pool 3 on eight points, two ahead of Clermont as they collected a losing bonus in Belfast. It was a result that was hard-won, with the men from the Massif Centrale pushing for a smash and grab win until the death.

“There’s a lot to be very pleased about in that performance. Particularly the way we limited their opportunities when they had ball in hand.

“I said before the game we had to hunt like a pack, we had to bring collective pressure and we had to do that consistently.
“Jared (Payne, defence coach) and his preparation with the team and the effort the guys put in tonight did that.

“On the reverse side of things, we showed some glimpses of what we can do in attack and if we’d been a little more clinical we might have had two more tries and the bonus point.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell  / Reports from Kingspan Stadium
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie