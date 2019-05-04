This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I've a text on my phone there congratulating me, there’s no animosity whatsoever'

Cork City interim manager John Cotter says he has the full support of his former boss John Caulfield.

By Gavin Cooney Saturday 4 May 2019, 7:15 AM
1 hour ago 1,413 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4619652
John Cotter celebrates at full time.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
John Cotter celebrates at full time.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

JOHN CAULFIELD’S WORK with Cork City may be over but his affections still linger. 

He sent a message of support to his interim replacement John Cotter ahead of last night’s 1-0 against Bohemians, and by the time Cotter had returned to the dressing room after the game, his phone was lit by another message from Caulfield. 

“John is very supportive of the role I’m in”, Cotter told The42 post-game.

“He texted me before the game and I’ve another text on my phone there congratulating me. There’s no animosity whatsoever, we have a great relationship and that’ll continue.

“And John is a great person to bounce things off.” 

It was announced on Wednesday morning that Caulfield’s five-year stint in charge of City had ended; the final blow a 1-1 draw with Finn Harps after an eight-game winless league run. Cotter has been promoted from assistant to supremo on an interim basis until the end of the season.

“It was obviously a difficult time for me”, replied Cotter when asked to reflect on the last few days from a personal point of view. 

“It was John who brought me into the club so I wouldn’t be in this position now if it wasn’t for him. So I have him to thank for everything. I go back a long time with him, I’ve known him for 20 years.”

Last night was Cork’s first league win since March – ironically also against Bohs. 

The only goal of the game was scored just before the midpoint of the first-half, with Conor McCarthy heading in James Tilley’s deep free-kick. Although they remain eighth, they are now level on points with Sligo Rovers and are now 14 points from third-placed Bohs and a guarantee of European football next season. 

Cotter is not allowing himself or those around him focus on those grand targets, however. 

He was also unwilling to be drawn on the prospects of him getting the role full-time. He is currently doing his Pro Licence course; once he finishes it he’ll be eligible to take the job permanently.

“That’s for something further down the line, but now our focus is to enjoy the win on the way home and the focus on UCD next week which is another big game.

“To be fair we didn’t have too much time on the training ground this week with what went on. That happens, you have to get on and deal with it.

“This performance was all down to character and guts; what Cork City has been built on for years. You have to have that as a foundation to build on, and progress from there.

“I’m just looking to improve this team and move up the table.” 

Cork host UCD at Turner’s Cross next Friday night, and although John Caulfield is unlikely to be there…he’ll be watching from afar. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

