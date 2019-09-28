John Delaney resigns from FAI with immediate effect

JOHN DELANEY HAS resigned as executive vice-president of the Football Association of Ireland.

The Association confirmed that the news ‘follows talks between the parties’.

“The FAI will fulfil certain notice and pension obligations as agreed between the parties,” a statement reads.

“Mr Delaney served as CEO of the FAI from 2005 to March of 2019 during which time the FAI became partners in the new Aviva Stadium. In 2017, he was elected to the UEFA Executive and in March of this year, he moved to a role of Executive Vice-President of the FAI.

“Both parties have agreed to make no further comment.”

Delaney took up the new executive vice-president role in March in an FAI reshuffle, which saw Rea Walshe appointed as interim CEO.

More to follow