Ireland's John Egan extends Hull City contract until 2027

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND DEFENDER John Egan has triggered an appearance-related clause to extend his Hull City contract until the summer of 2027.

The 33-year-old has played 34 matches for the Tigers since signing from Burnley last February on an 18-month deal, featuring 11 times last season.

Egan has started 20 of his side’s 25 Championship fixtures this term and scored his first goal for Hull against Swansea City in September with a 97th-minute equaliser.

Defender @JohnEgan92 has triggered an appearance-related clause to extend his contract until the summer of 2027. 🧡 #hcafc — Hull City (@HullCity) January 2, 2026