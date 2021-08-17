'This is not Who Wants to be a Millionaire? John Egan is captain and won't leave'

SHEFFIELD UNITED MANAGER Slavisa Jokanovic insists John Egan is not one of the two players he was told could be sold without his permission by the club hierarchy before taking on the job this summer.

The Serbian boss made the Republic of Ireland international his captain after taking charge from Chris Wilder following relegation from the Premier League.

With England international goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale wanted by Arsenal, and talks over a transfer reportedly breaking down last week because the Gunners didn’t meet their valuation for the 23-year-old, Jokanovic revealed that he would be powerless to stop Ramsdale leaving once a fee was agreed.

“From when I signed the contract (to become manager), the club informed me two players have the possibility to leave the club,” Jokanovic said.

“I had this information from the club before I signed the contract and one is Aaron. Either of these two could go without my permission.”

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic. Source: Mike Egerton

While he initially refused to name the second player when questioned in a broadcast section of his press conference ahead of tomorrow night’s clash with West Brom, he confirmed that midfielder Sander Berge was the other amid reports of a £14 million bid from Tottenham.

And Jokanovic was adamant that the signing of centre back Ben Davies from Liverpool this week was not in anticipation of Egan being the subject of a late bid and possibly departing Bramall Lane during the final two weeks of the transfer window.

“This is not the quiz. This is not ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire?’. The second guy [who could leave] was Sander Berge, not John. What is the name of the quiz show? Who Wants to be a Millionaire? So it was Sander Berge, not John Egan.

You now bring me some direction that really is not necessary. John Egan is a Sheffield United player and we don’t have any plan to stay without him. Of course, John is a really good player and a lot of clubs can be interested in him but I don’t think John Egan is some guy that will leave the club, that’s it.

“I made him my skipper. He is the first in my team. My evaluation of him is high. John Egan is one of the most important players in my squad. He has a lot of experience and plays for his national team.

“He has shown from the beginning of the season that he will be important player in the future for us. I repeat, I trust him to be the captain of my team.”

After relegation from the top flight, Sheffield United have one point from their opening two games and are the only side in the Championship yet to score a goal.