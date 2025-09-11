FAI confirm former Shamrock Rovers CEO John Martin as new director of football

JOHN MARTIN HAS been confirmed as the FAI’s new director of football with Shane Robinson becoming technical director on a full-time basis.

As revealed by the The 42 at the end of last month, the former Shamrock Rovers chief executive was identified as the preferred candidate to succeed Marc Canham and agreed terms in the last few days.

While the Englishman was promoted to chief football officer before his resignation, with Robinson subsequently named interim technical director, Martin’s job title has reverted to director of football.

It’s understood that Robinson was an internal FAI candidate considered for the job, and while he was previously Canham’s assistant director of football, he will take on the technical director position.

The FAI says Robinson will “continue to work with all youth international teams and lead on player development, talent identification, and performance support, helping to shape the next generation of Irish players and prepare them for senior international football.”

Martin, a Kildare native, will be part of the FAI Senior Leadership Team and work directly with the men’s and women’s head coaches, as well as the leads for Women & Girls’ Football, Competitions, Coach Education, Refereeing and Football Strategic Projects.

“I’m excited to take up the role and responsibilities of Director of Football with the Football Association of Ireland in what is a really important period for the development and future of Irish football,” Martin said in a statement.

“There is fantastic work being done all around the country, but there is a lot more that we can do to facilitate players, coaches, match officials, clubs, leagues, administrators and volunteers to be even better and continue to raise standards. I’m looking forward to working with people from all levels of the game to help make Irish football stronger and ensure that we are catering for everyone involved in our game.”

FAI CEO David Courell was part of a four-person panel to appoint Martin, along with FAI president Paul Cooke, chief operating officer Christina Kenny, and independent board member Packie Bonner.

“John was the stand-out candidate and offers a great blend of skills and experience that will be key to aligning the football community and driving our long-term vision in the Football Pathways Plan going forward,” Courell said.

“I’d also like to congratulate Shane Robinson on being confirmed as Technical Director and I am confident that with John and Shane, we have the right people in place to help us fulfil the full potential of Irish Football.”

In the statement confirming Martin’s appointment, the FAI said: “A former League of Ireland player with UCD, Longford Town and Shamrock Rovers, Martin enjoyed a successful post-playing career in financial services before taking over as Chief Executive Officer with Shamrock Rovers in 2023.

“Hailing from a strong footballing family, Martin’s father, Paul, and brother, Robbie, also played in the League of Ireland, while Martin – who holds a UEFA A Licence – had spells as Assistant Manager with both Shelbourne and Longford Town.”