John McGrath scores 4-6 on day when Loughmore and Thurles Sars reach Tipp senior semi-finals

JOHN MCGRATH LIT up the Tipperary senior hurling quarter-final double-header with a stunning tally of 4-6 this afternoon in Semple Stadium.

McGrath cracked home four first-half goals, including two penalties, as Loughmore-Castleiney defeated Kilruane MacDonaghs 4-15 to 0-21 in the second of the quarter-finals.

The opening score of the game was whipped to the net by McGrath and he smashed home another strike after being fed by his brother, who struck 0-3, to leave Loughmore in front 2-3 to 0-6 at the water break.

Their advantage grew to ten points by the interval, 4-9 to 0-11, after McGrath despatched two penalties to the net in quick succession.

With 4-5 of his return arriving in the opening half, McGrath only added a point after the break as Kilruane dominated the second half. Willie Cleary (0-10) and Cian Darcy (0-3) caught the eye for the North Tipperary outfit but last year’s finalists Loughmore-Castleiney held on for a six-point success.

Earlier Thurles Sarsfields ran out 2-19 to 1-14 victors over Clonoulty-Rossmore in the first of the day’s quarter-finals.

The winners were in front 0-7 to 0-3 at the first water break but Clonoulty rallied with the Hammersley brothers, Timmy and Conor, impressing. They cut the deficit to one, 0-8 to 0-7, but suffered hammer blows before the break as Pa Bourke and Ronan Maher, from a penalty, banged home goals.

It was 2-11 to 0-8 at the break but Clonoulty dominated the third quarter with Timmy Hammersley, who finished with 0-9, helped them trail by six, 2-13 to 0-13 at the water break.

Then Thurles Sarsfields took over again. Aidan McCormack was their top scorer with eight points and a late Jack Ryan goal from a free, he hit 1-2 for Clonoulty, proved a consolation score.

2019 champions Borris-Ileigh were the first team through to the semi-finals after last night’s 1-24 to 2-19 extra-time success over Mullinahone.

The semi-final line-up will be completed tomorrow with the last quarter-final involving 2020 kingpins Kiladangan taking on Upperchurch-Drombane.