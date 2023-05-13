Round of 65 puts Ireland's Murphy in contention in Belgium after series of missed cuts

IRELAND’S JOHN MURPHY has put himself in contention at the Soudal Open after a third round 65 in Antwerp, Belgium.

The Cork golfer made the weekend for the first time on the DP World Tour this season after a series of missed cuts.

Advertisement

“After 10 missed DP World Tour cuts, John Murphy makes the weekend for the first time this season and moves into contention,” DP World Tour tweeted earlier today, to which Murphy replied:

“I appreciate you leaving out the 2 missed cuts I had on Challenge Tour in between!”

After 10 missed DP World Tour cuts, @john_murphy5 makes the weekend for the first time this season and moves into contention 🙌



The Irishman is currently T4. #SoudalOpen pic.twitter.com/dzI3HGT7Tb — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) May 13, 2023

With play still ongoing, Murphy is in a share of 12th, on -8 for the tournament — three shots off the lead.

The 24-year-old carded opening rounds of 69 and 71.

Today’s highlight was an eagle on the eighth, while he shot birdies on three, five, 12, 16, 17, 18. Bogeys on the first and 14th were the only blots on his card.

France’s Mike Lorenzo-Vera is among those leading the way on -11 after his third round 64.