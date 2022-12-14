Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 1°C Wednesday 14 December 2022
Advertisement

Security guard who suffered fall while working at World Cup quarter-final has died

John Njau Kibue passed away at hospital three days after the accident.

15 minutes ago 321 Views 0 Comments
Image: PA

JOHN NJAU KIBUE, a security guard that suffered a fall while working at the Netherlands-Argentina World Cup quarter final on Saturday, has died. 

In a statement today, the organisers of the World Cup – the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy – announced Kibue’s death.

“On Saturday, 10 December, John Njau Kibue, a security guard at Lusail Stadium, suffered a serious fall while on duty. Stadium medical emergency teams immediately attended the scene and provided emergency treatment before he was transferred to Hamad Medical Hospital’s intensive care unit via ambulance,” the statement said.  

“We regret to announce that, despite the efforts of his medical team, he sadly passed away in hospital on Tuesday, 13 December, after being in the intensive care unit for three days,”

“His next of kin have been informed. We send our sincere condolences to his family, colleagues and friends during this difficult time.

“Qatar’s tournament organisers are investigating the circumstances leading to the fall as a matter of urgency and will provide further information pending the outcome of the investigation. 

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

“We will also ensure that his family receive all outstanding dues and monies owed.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie