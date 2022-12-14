Security guard who suffered fall while working at World Cup quarter-final has died

JOHN NJAU KIBUE, a security guard that suffered a fall while working at the Netherlands-Argentina World Cup quarter final on Saturday, has died.

In a statement today, the organisers of the World Cup – the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy – announced Kibue’s death.

“On Saturday, 10 December, John Njau Kibue, a security guard at Lusail Stadium, suffered a serious fall while on duty. Stadium medical emergency teams immediately attended the scene and provided emergency treatment before he was transferred to Hamad Medical Hospital’s intensive care unit via ambulance,” the statement said.

“We regret to announce that, despite the efforts of his medical team, he sadly passed away in hospital on Tuesday, 13 December, after being in the intensive care unit for three days,”

“His next of kin have been informed. We send our sincere condolences to his family, colleagues and friends during this difficult time.

“Qatar’s tournament organisers are investigating the circumstances leading to the fall as a matter of urgency and will provide further information pending the outcome of the investigation.

“We will also ensure that his family receive all outstanding dues and monies owed.”