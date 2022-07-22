Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 22 July 2022
John O'Shea joins the coaching staff at Stoke City

The former Ireland and Manchester United defender has been added to Michael O’Neill’s backroom team.

By The42 Team Friday 22 Jul 2022, 5:28 PM
1 hour ago
O'Shea is assistant coach with Ireland's U21s.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
STOKE CITY HAVE added John O’Shea to their coaching staff. 

The former Republic of Ireland international, who retired from playing in 2019, will join Michael O’Neill’s backroom team ahead of the Championship season, which kicks off next weekend. 

Former Manchester United defender O’Shea has previously worked at Reading and he is currently assistant coach with the Ireland U21s. 

“John is at the start of his coaching career,” Stoke manager O’Neill said. “He had a spell at Reading after his career as a player drew to a close and is involved at international level.

“I think he will bring a great deal to us. In coaching you bring your standards as a player and I think everyone knows that John O’Shea had extremely high standards as a player.

He had a fantastic playing career but he’s very keen to learn as a coach as well and he has settled in extremely well.

“I think he brings the right mix of not only his expertise but also his personality and he’s a good person to have around, particularly around young players.”

Meanwhile, according to reports in the Daily Mail, Ireland U21 international Will Smallbone will sign a new deal at Southampton before being loaned out to Stoke for the season. 

The Potters begin their league campaign away to Millwall on Saturday, 30 July. 

