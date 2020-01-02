Ex-Ireland international on the job hunt again after second sacking at Chesterfield

FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONAL John Sheridan has been sacked as manager of struggling English outfit Chesterfield.

Sheridan, who was previously in charge at the club between 2009 and 2012, oversaw a 3-0 defeat at Solihull Moors yesterday, with the result leaving his side third from the bottom of the National League (the fifth tier — a division below League Two).

And Chesterfield today announced that his contract had been terminated “following the season’s poor performances.”

55-year-old Sheridan took the job last January, after resigning as boss of Carlisle United in strange circumstances following a successful seven-month stint.

The 34-time capped Ireland midfielder, who had appearances at Euro 1988 and the 1990 and 1994 World Cups, has previously had managerial spells at Fleetwood Town, Oldham, Notts County, Plymouth and Newport.

BREAKING NEWS: The departure of manager John Sheridan has been announced. Details here 🔽 https://t.co/4dzBhPU5Gn — Chesterfield FC (@ChesterfieldFC) January 2, 2020

John Pemberton now takes over as caretaker manager at Chesterfield.

“Whilst I think we all knew the time was right to make this change, it is important that I work very closely with Mike Goodwin, as ultimately we look forward to a change of ownership very soon,” company secretary Ashley Carson said.

“There will be a joint plan going forward so that any decisions taken regarding the appointment of a new manager will be made in full agreement with the Community Trust.”

Sheridan had been in charge for 12 months. Source: Tim Goode

Elsewhere, the BBC is reporting that another former Irish footballer has left his managerial hot-seat with Daryl McMahon resigning as manager of financially-troubled League Two side Macclesfield Town.

36-year-old McMahon succeeded Sol Campbell at the helm in August, but the club’s financial problems have overshadowed his stay there.

