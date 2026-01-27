'They are going to be underestimated' - John Small backs Dublin for summer challenge

DUBLIN CAN BE talked down all winter and spring long, according to John Small.

Long may it continue.

But as far as the recently-retired seven-time All-Ireland winner is concerned, he feels his former team-mates can push to be in the Sam Maguire reckoning this summer.

“I think Dublin have a chance. I don’t think they are expected to win it. But they are going to be a little bit underestimated,” he tells The 42.

“There’s huge expectation on Kerry to win it. They have Kieran Donaghy in there coaching there and they haven’t gone back-to-back in a long time. They have to meet that expectation and that is not easy to do.”

On Saturday night, he brought in his son Charlie to watch their first Dublin game together. Just five now, Charlie used to go along and his main concern was what toys his mother Jade might pack in the bag. Now, it’s becoming about what his uncle Paddy is doing on the pitch.

All the same, were Donegal way ahead of Dublin?

“I dunno,” says Small.

“Looking at Dublin they finished much stronger and had a lot better a second half. I just think Dublin were flat for the first half and Donegal played well. But I think Dublin will have learned a lot from the game.

“The second half was a big positive, I think they won the second half by three. Now, Donegal were a much better team in the first half and they arguably could have been further ahead. But in the second half I thought Dublin were very good, got a good impact off the bench.

“They will be disappointed in losing, but it was a good exercise and the management definitely would have learned a lot.”

And what of the new management, Ger Brennan and so on?

“I briefly played with Ger. He is a gentleman. I think he will be great for that group, bring a new energy.

“He is very organised and a really nice man. I think he has a good management and coaching team around him. Dean (Rock), Clucko, Denis Bastick, they are all good fellas. So, I think they will do well.”

A few months on, does he not miss it?

“Not really. I am still heavily involved with the club. I don’t miss it at all. I am so busy with work, family and I am trying to do stuff with the club as well. I haven’t had chance to miss it.

“I am sure during the summer when the championship rolls around, I will. But for now, I am enjoying life.”

John Small after his last appearance in sky blue, the All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Tyrone. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Life is based around Ballymun Kickhams now. For all the times they ran into each other hard in Croke Park on county duty, Small is now helping get former Mayo midfielder Seamus O’Shea’s feet under the table as the Kickhams manager.

“He is top-class. I am helping him out with different things because he is new to the group,” says Small.

It’s an exciting time around Ballymun, with a blend of O’Shea’s youthful exuberance and the experience of Val Andrews as selector. Mark Brady is the strength and conditioning coach, having worked in the IRFU and the Italian rugby federation, before being part of the Dublin set-up when they won the 2023 All-Ireland.

When it came to bidding farewell to his county career, he is at complete ease with his decision.

“I actually thought it was a more natural end because Dessie had left and the new guys were coming in,” Small says.

“I am 33 now and thought it was time to move on. It made sense and it was a natural ending. I rang Ger and told him I wanted to retire. He was really good and helpful about it and we got it done very quickly. I was delighted at how smooth it was.

“It was a natural ending. I thought about it in terms of, ‘Do I want to do this another year?’”

He adds, “And all things considered, I think the easier thing to do is just go back. The harder thing to do is say no. I always liked the idea of finishing on my own terms. I would have played with some guys who would have stayed on too long and the ending was not how they would have wanted.

“But I was lucky enough and happy enough to go and then dedicate time to other things in my life.”

*****

