This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 5 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Laois name team to take on Westmeath in Division 3 final

Manager John Sugrue has made three changes from the round seven defeat of Carlow.

By Caoimhin Reilly Friday 5 Apr 2019, 1:23 PM
59 minutes ago 766 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4578625
Colm Begley has been restored to the Laois starting XV for tomorrow's Division Three final.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Colm Begley has been restored to the Laois starting XV for tomorrow's Division Three final.
Colm Begley has been restored to the Laois starting XV for tomorrow's Division Three final.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

LAOIS MANAGER JOHN Sugrue has named his team to face Westmeath in tomorrow’s Allianz Football League Division Three final at Croke Park (4:45pm).

The selection shows three changes to the one that overcame Carlow in their round seven encounter at Portlaoise a fortnight ago.

Seán O’Flynn comes in along with experienced duo Colm Begley and John O’Loughlin, with Dennis Booth, Robbie Pigott and Kevin Meaney making way.

The O’Moore men’s full-forward line of Donal Kingston, Paul Cahillane and Evan O’Carroll looks particularly potent. Indeed, the trio registered all but four points of Laois’ 1-15 tally against Carlow.

Laois go in search of back-to-back league titles tomorrow, following last year’s Division Four success, in what will be the first meeting of the counties at HQ since the 2004 Leinster final. 

Laois

1. Graham Brody (Portlaoise)

2. Stephen Attride (Killeshin)
3. Mark Timmons (Graiguecullen)
4. Gareth Dillon (Portlaoise)

5. Trevor Collins (Graiguecullen)
6. Colm Begley (Stradbally)
7. Seán O’Flynn (Courtwood)

8. John O’Loughlin (St. Brigid’s)
9. Kieran Lillis (Portlaoise)

10. Eoin Lowry (Killeshin)
11. Conor Boyle (Portlaoise)
12. Martin Scully (Ballyroan Abbey)

13. Donal Kingston (Arles-Killeen)
14. Paul Cahillane (Portlaoise)
15. Evan O’Carroll (Crettyard)

Gavan Casey and Ryan Bailey are joined by Bernard Jackman to look back on a thrilling weekend of European rugby on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Caoimhin Reilly
caoimhin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie