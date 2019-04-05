Laois name team to take on Westmeath in Division 3 final

Colm Begley has been restored to the Laois starting XV for tomorrow's Division Three final.

LAOIS MANAGER JOHN Sugrue has named his team to face Westmeath in tomorrow’s Allianz Football League Division Three final at Croke Park (4:45pm).

The selection shows three changes to the one that overcame Carlow in their round seven encounter at Portlaoise a fortnight ago.

Seán O’Flynn comes in along with experienced duo Colm Begley and John O’Loughlin, with Dennis Booth, Robbie Pigott and Kevin Meaney making way.

The O’Moore men’s full-forward line of Donal Kingston, Paul Cahillane and Evan O’Carroll looks particularly potent. Indeed, the trio registered all but four points of Laois’ 1-15 tally against Carlow.

Laois go in search of back-to-back league titles tomorrow, following last year’s Division Four success, in what will be the first meeting of the counties at HQ since the 2004 Leinster final.

Laois

1. Graham Brody (Portlaoise)

2. Stephen Attride (Killeshin)

3. Mark Timmons (Graiguecullen)

4. Gareth Dillon (Portlaoise)

5. Trevor Collins (Graiguecullen)

6. Colm Begley (Stradbally)

7. Seán O’Flynn (Courtwood)

8. John O’Loughlin (St. Brigid’s)

9. Kieran Lillis (Portlaoise)

10. Eoin Lowry (Killeshin)

11. Conor Boyle (Portlaoise)

12. Martin Scully (Ballyroan Abbey)

13. Donal Kingston (Arles-Killeen)

14. Paul Cahillane (Portlaoise)

15. Evan O’Carroll (Crettyard)

