Johnny Sexton to miss visit of Glasgow Warriors to RDS

Harry Byrne back in contention for out-half spot as he returns from injury.

1 hour ago 2,264 Views 1 Comment
Johnny Sexton.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

JOHNNY SEXTON WILL miss Leinster’s URC game against Glasgow Warriors at the RDS on Sunday (3.15pm, RTÉ), due to the calf injury he sustained in the build-up to the Ireland-Australia Test last Saturday.

A potential replacement to Sexton at out-half, Harry Byrne, is available for selection following his return from a hamstring injury. 

Also available for selection are Ryan Baird, who has completed the return to play protocols, and Rónan Kelleher, returning from a hamstring injury.  

Further assessment is required, according to the province, on Jordan Larmour and James Lowe who are going through rehabilitation for foot and calf injuries respectively. 

Martin Moloney (knee), Ciarán Frawley (knee), Will Connors (bicep), Robbie Henshaw (hamstring), James Tracy (neck), Charlie Ryan (knee) and Tommy O’Brien (knee) all remain sidelined.

Leinster’s Heineken Cup winning squads of 2011 and 2012 will be presented to the crowd at half-time. Former head coach for Leeinster Ireland, Joe Schmidt, will also be in attendance. 

