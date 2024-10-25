'Johnny Sexton pretty much was a player-coach for so long'

REPORTS THAT JOHNNY Sexton could be a part of the Ireland coaching set-up for the upcoming internationals were discussed on the latest edition of Rugby Weekly Extra, the podcast for subscribers to The 42.

“He was always big on evolving and not staying still each year or each block,” James Tracy, the former Leinster and Ireland hooker, said.

“I’m excited to see what he can kind of sprinkle upon this Irish attack to progress it. He might have been away from the game, but I can promise you that he’s been watching it and he’s too much of a genius to not have had some ideas as to different things that he thinks would work. I’m sure we’ll see flavours of that if he is involved in this autumn series.”

Gavan Casey added: “I’m curious as to what the dynamic would be like there. Obviously, most or all of those players would like him on a personal level. He’s a personable fella when you’re working with him. But just because he’s no longer your teammate and he’s in more of an authoritative position as a coach potentially, is it roughly the same or how does that work?”

“Well, he kind of coached anyway. He was more of a player-coach when he played, especially towards the end of his career,” Tracy said.

“That’s kind of how the two environments that he was in were led, coaches coming up with a gameplan and handing over the reins on certain days to the players to run the sessions.

“Now obviously the coaches are still doing the drills and stuff, but [they would allow players] to manage certain things and sit down with the coaches after to go through different scenarios and things that worked.

“He pretty much was a player-coach for so long, so it’ll be more of the same except he won’t be putting his boots on.

“The players love and respect him. I can’t see much of a change, to be honest. They’ll all be delighted. Why wouldn’t you want someone with rugby intellect off the charts to come in? He’ll only be good for the group, similar to the impact that Paul O’Connell has had on the Irish side.

“If a legend of the game comes in, they’re going to offer so many nuggets that are going to help you out. I can only see that being a good thing. I can’t see there being any issues with crossing the line of what it used to be vs what it is now.”

