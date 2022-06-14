Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 14 June 2022
Ex-Milan and Newcastle striker named as Blackburn's new manager

The Championship club have handed Jon Dahl Tomasson a three-year deal to replace Tony Mowbray.

By Press Association Tuesday 14 Jun 2022, 11:41 AM
1 hour ago 1,820 Views 1 Comment
The 45-year-old most recently managed Malmo in Sweden.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

BLACKBURN ROVERS HAVE appointed former Denmark international Jon Dahl Tomasson as their new head coach.

The 45-year-old ex-Malmo boss has signed a three-year deal at Ewood Park to replace Tony Mowbray, who left last month.

“I’m really proud and excited to be taking over as head coach of Blackburn Rovers – a club with a lot of tradition and also great ambition,” said Tomasson, who will be joined by new assistant coach Remy Reijnierse and performance director Ben Rosen.

“We have a young team here, and also a great academy, and the owners have a clear vision, which is to develop players and become a sustainable Premier League club over time, so I’m really happy to be involved in this exciting new chapter for the club.

“Since leaving Malmo, I have been looking for the right club and I had a lot of options, but after speaking to Steve (Waggott, chief executive) and Gregg (Broughton, director of football) I got a really good feeling about the club and I knew that I had found my next opportunity.

I grew up watching English football, so I know all about the passion for football here and how special football fans are in England, so it’s great to come to such a big club as Blackburn Rovers and to be involved with such passionate fans and in a really good league, which the Championship is.

“It will be a great challenge, but it’s something I’m really looking forward to being a part of.”

Former Newcastle, Feyenoord and AC Milan forward Tomasson was appointed Malmo boss in January 2020 and won successive Swedish league titles before leaving the club at the start of this year.

He previously coached Dutch clubs Excelsior and Roda JC and was assistant manager of Vitesse Arnhem and the Denmark national team.

Press Association

