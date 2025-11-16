Jon Daly appointed as head coach of Waterford FC

JON DALY HAS been appointed as first team coach at Waterford FC.

The 42-year old has had spells managing Dundalk and St Patrick’s Athletic – where he won an FAI Cup in 2023 – and most recently with Galway United as an assistant coach.

Waterford preserved their Premier Division status when they came from behind to beat Bray Wanderers in a promotion/relegation play-off this month.

Daly will take over from Waterford’s interim boss Matt Lawlor, who had planned to return to England at the end of the season.

“It’s an honour to take charge of Waterford FC,” Daly said in a statement. “Waterford is a club with huge potential, and my job is simple — unlock it. I believe that’s done by setting high standards every single day.

“The people of Waterford expect fight, pride, and passion. If we can match the energy in the stands and transfer it onto the pitch, this club can go places it hasn’t been in a long time.

“There’s a big challenge ahead to build a team that works for each other, plays with intensity and never hides. The challenge really excites me and I’m looking forward to getting immersed in the Waterford community and meeting all the players, staff and supporters.”

Waterford FC chairman Jamie Pilley said: “I’m delighted to welcome Jon to Waterford FC after a thorough and detailed managerial search over the last few weeks.

“Jon is a vastly experienced person who knows the League of Ireland and what it takes to be successful in it – this was a huge part of the attraction for us and something we were determined to have with this appointment.”