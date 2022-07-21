Bohemians sign Scottish goalkeeper Jon McCracken on loan from Norwich

BOHEMIANS HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of Norwich City goalkeeper Jon McCracken until the end of the season.

The Scot, contracted at Carrow Road until 2024, has made three appearances for the Canaries in Premier League 2 this season, and 26 overall in the last three seasons.

McCracken, 22, joined Norwich from Scottish side Hamilton Academical in 2016 and has progressed through the East Anglian club’s underage system since.

He will provide further cover for Bohs’ first-choice ‘keeper James Talbot who remains sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Earlier today, Bohs confirmed 21-year-old forward Promise Omochere’s move to English League One side Fleetwood Town.