Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Thursday 21 July 2022
Advertisement

Bohemians sign Scottish goalkeeper Jon McCracken on loan from Norwich

The 22-year-old will provide cover for the injured James Talbot.

By The42 Team Thursday 21 Jul 2022, 6:41 PM
1 hour ago 606 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5823106
Jon McCracken.
Jon McCracken.
Jon McCracken.

BOHEMIANS HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of Norwich City goalkeeper Jon McCracken until the end of the season.

The Scot, contracted at Carrow Road until 2024, has made three appearances for the Canaries in Premier League 2 this season, and 26 overall in the last three seasons.

McCracken, 22, joined Norwich from Scottish side Hamilton Academical in 2016 and has progressed through the East Anglian club’s underage system since.

He will provide further cover for Bohs’ first-choice ‘keeper James Talbot who remains sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Earlier today, Bohs confirmed 21-year-old forward Promise Omochere’s move to English League One side Fleetwood Town.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie