Rahm matches Ballesteros with third Spanish Open title

The 27-year-old also won the tournament in 2018 and 2019.

By AFP Sunday 9 Oct 2022
Jon Rahm, of Spain, hits on the 8th hole during the Spanish Open golf tournament.
Image: Manu Fernandez
Image: Manu Fernandez

JON RAHM BECAME the first three-time winner of the Spanish Open since Seve Ballesteros 27 years ago by cruising to a dominant six-shot victory in Madrid on Sunday.

The former world number one poured in eight birdies and an eagle in a brilliant nine-under-par 62 to finish well clear of second-placed Frenchman Matthieu Pavon.

The 27-year-old, who also won the tournament in 2018 and 2019, is only the second three-time champion of the tournament since it became a European Tour event, after Spanish great Ballesteros.

He finished 25-under for the week, having only led by one stroke from Australia’s Min Woo Lee overnight.

Lee had to settle for third on 18-under after a 68.

