Jonny Cooper announces retirement from inter-county football

DUBLIN STAR JONNY Cooper has announced his inter-county retirement.

Cooper, 33, calls time on a glittering career as a seven-time All-Ireland winner and two-time All-Star defender.

“Going to Hill 16 from hip height with my mother had me completely hooked,” the Na Fianna man began in a heartfelt statement posted on his Twitter account.

“I have had the immense honour and pleasure to play on the Dublin senior football team for 11 years. The time is now right for me to move on to the next chapter and to say thank you to many.”

Cooper made his senior inter-county debut in 2012, and went on to win 10 Leinster titles and six National Football League honours on top of the multiple All-Irelands (2013, 2015-2020) and All-Stars (’16 and ’18).

The teak-tough defender has been one of the most consistent performers through the Dubs’ incredible run, having progressed as an U21 All-Ireland winning captain under the watchful eye of legendary manager Jim Gavin.

A Thank You pic.twitter.com/xVj11hdKaG — Jonny Cooper (@jcoops) December 31, 2022

A real leader on and off the field, Cooper will be a big loss for Dessie Farrell in 2023.

“Friendships and magical memories that are locked in to the end of day, with the worlds’ greatest thief not able to take even just one away,” the statement concluded, July’s dramatic All-Ireland semi-final defeat to eventual champions Kerry proving his final appearance.

“Congratulations on an incredible career, Jonny,” Dublin GAA wrote in a post of their own.

Jonny Cooper’s inter-county retirement statement in full:

Going to Hill 16 from hip height with my mother had me completely hooked. I have had the immense honour and pleasure to play on the Dublin senior football team for 11 years. The time is now right for me to move on to the next chapter and to say thank you to many.

To my friends that have backed me no matter what – although I missed a few occasions along the way I always had the aim to make you proud. Whatever I possess is simply gleaned from you.

To the Dublin county board staff, coaches, officials and sponsors whose time, experience and expertise have Gaelic games in Dublin thriving like never before.

James Crombie / INPHO On the ball for Dublin earlier this year. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

To the many opposition teams, opponents, officials and grounds staff I met along the way – thank you.

To the loyal and passionate Dublin supporters. Many times electricity ran through my veins – I have never felt more alive than in front of you. I appreciate this deep connection; your support on the good days and the not so good days is unrivalled.

To my club Na Fianna that I am so proud to represent – managers, coaches, team-mates, parents, friends and tireless volunteers that have taught me so much since I was four, I look forward with great excitement to helping in whatever ways I can in what’s to come next in our special community.

To my remarkable family and Saoirse who’s [sic] relentless love, work ethic, support and encouragement is the main reason I got the opportunity in the first place and only reason I have lasted the few years I did.

Finally, to the many Dublin teammates, managers, coaches, performance staff, medical staff and support staff all along the journey – words can’t cover the ground to effectively express my sincere gratitude, respect and admiration for all that you sacrafice and what you have done for my family, Saoirse and I. Friendships and magical memories that are locked in to the end of day, with the worlds’ greatest thief not able to take even just one away. I love and care for you all deeply.

Thank you.