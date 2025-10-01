Former Ulster CEO Jonny Petrie to join Newcastle Red Bulls as managing director

FORMER ULSTER CHIEF executive Jonny Petrie will join Newcastle Red Bulls as managing director from 6 October.

Petrie served as CEO of the northern province from 2019-24, when he left by mutual consent.

The 48-year-old was previously managing director of Edinburgh and won 45 caps with Scotland between 2000-07.

✍️ From November 1st, there will be a number of changes to the club management structure. Rugby operations of the club will be led by:



🏉 Neil McIlroy, Sporting General Manager, responsible for overseeing all rugby management activities within the Club.



🏉 Alan Dickens,… pic.twitter.com/s5DtJXWsFu — Newcastle Red Bulls (@NCL_RedBulls) October 1, 2025

In his new role Petrie will be, according to Newcastle, “responsible for the long-term off-field success of the Newcastle Red Bulls, bringing a wealth of experience from his time as CEO of Ulster Rugby and as managing director of Edinburgh Rugby”.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have parted company with director of rugby Steve Diamond, with Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend set to join club owners Red Bull in a part-time advisory role.

Diamond, 56, who was appointed in January 2024, departs five days after the club began the new Gallagher Prem season with a 39-17 loss at home to Saracens.

“Today, Steve Diamond, director of rugby, is stepping down from his position,” Newcastle said in a statement on X.

“We would like to thank Steve for his passion, contribution, and guidance which have been instrumental in supporting the club throughout this important transition.”

Townsend will spend 30 days a year working with Red Bull, in addition to continuing his Scotland commitments, the PA news agency understands.

The 52-year-old last month extended his Scotland contract until the end of the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

It is understood the Scottish Rugby Union has no concerns about the arrangement and is satisfied it will not impact Townsend’s full-time job.

From 1 November, rugby operations of the club will be led by Neil McIlroy, who will join the Newcastle Red Bulls as sporting general manager, responsible for overseeing all aspects of rugby within the club. McIlroy has served as general manager at Catalan Dragons and ASM Clermont.

Alan Dickens, senior coach of Newcastle since 2024, will take on the role of head coach, reporting to McIlroy.

It is a time of flux at the club. Energy drinks company Red Bull completed its takeover of Newcastle in August and outlined aspirations for the team to compete for trophies in England and Europe in the coming years.

There has since been a flurry of new signings, including the arrivals of former England wing Christian Wade and veteran Wales full-back Liam Williams.

Newcastle have finished bottom of the table in each of the last three seasons.