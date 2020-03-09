Tullamore flyer Conroy the star as Ireland finish 13th at Canada Sevens

A STRONG FINISH at the Canada Sevens ensured Ireland left Vancouver on a winning note after Jordan Conroy continued his electric try-scoring form.

The Tullamore flyer’s dramatic extra-time winner against Argentina secured a 13th-place finish for Anthony Eddy’s men at BC Stadium.

The 31-26 win capped a mixed weekend on the sixth leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series after defeats to Spain, New Zealand and France, and victories over Kenya, Japan and the Pumas — and Ireland added four points to their overall World Series total, after last weekend’s sixth-place finish in Los Angeles.

While 13th may come as a disappointing result, Eddy’s side take many positives from the weekend, in which 26-year-old winger Conroy starred with seven tries. He topped the tournament’s try-scoring charts alonsgide Australia’s Lachie Anderson, and brought his overall total to a brilliant 30 for the season.

Conroy scored two against Argentina, while Greg O’Shea also chipped in with a brace and Jack Kelly completed the scoring for Ireland.

Harry McNulty, Billy Dardis and late try-saving tackler Liam Turner were also central for Eddy’s side, who were beaten 22-21 by France earlier in the day in the ninth-place play-off quarter-final before overcoming Japan in the race for 13th place.

Ireland — who now sit 10th in the overall rankings — are facing into an extended break from World Series action due to postponements in Hong Kong and Singapore, with the season picking up in London and Paris in late May.

