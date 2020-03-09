This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tullamore flyer Conroy the star as Ireland finish 13th at Canada Sevens

A dramatic finish, but Anthony Eddy’s men left Vancouver on a winning note.

By Emma Duffy Monday 9 Mar 2020, 8:05 AM
Jordan Conroy facing Kenya earlier in the weekend.
Image: Mike Lee/INPHO
Image: Mike Lee/INPHO

A STRONG FINISH at the Canada Sevens ensured Ireland left Vancouver on a winning note after Jordan Conroy continued his electric try-scoring form. 

The Tullamore flyer’s dramatic extra-time winner against Argentina secured a 13th-place finish for Anthony Eddy’s men at BC Stadium. 

The 31-26 win capped a mixed weekend on the sixth leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series after defeats to Spain, New Zealand and France, and victories over Kenya, Japan and the Pumas — and Ireland added four points to their overall World Series total, after last weekend’s sixth-place finish in Los Angeles.

While 13th may come as a disappointing result, Eddy’s side take many positives from the weekend, in which 26-year-old winger Conroy starred with seven tries. He topped the tournament’s try-scoring charts alonsgide Australia’s Lachie Anderson, and brought his overall total to a brilliant 30 for the season. 

Conroy scored two against Argentina, while Greg O’Shea also chipped in with a brace and Jack Kelly completed the scoring for Ireland.

Harry McNulty, Billy Dardis and late try-saving tackler Liam Turner were also central for Eddy’s side, who were beaten 22-21 by France earlier in the day in the ninth-place play-off quarter-final before overcoming Japan in the race for 13th place. 

Ireland — who now sit 10th in the overall rankings — are facing into an extended break from World Series action due to postponements in Hong Kong and Singapore, with the season picking up in London and Paris in late May.

