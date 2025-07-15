Advertisement
Jordan Henderson left Ajax this summer. Alamy Stock Photo
Jordan Henderson completes free-transfer switch to Brentford

Manager Keith Andrews says it was a ‘pretty simple decision’ to sign former Liverpool midfielder.
10.41am, 15 Jul 2025

ENGLAND MIDFIELDER JORDAN Henderson has completed his free-transfer switch to Brentford.

The former Liverpool title-winning captain, 35, has agreed a two-year contract in west London.

New Bees boss Keith Andrews moved for Henderson after losing Danish midfielder Christian Norgaard to Arsenal.

“When we became aware of Jordan’s availability, it was a pretty simple decision,” Andrews told Brentford’s website.

“We did our due diligence around his recent games to see where he is. He’s still phenomenally fit and he’s still phenomenally motivated to achieve things in the game, having already achieved a lot.

“With the void of experienced players leaving the building – Christian Norgaard, Mark Flekken and Ben Mee – it was important to replace that.

“What Jordan will bring is that he has been one of the most influential leaders in modern Premier League years. He’s been at the forefront of driving for titles and Champions Leagues at a fantastic football club.

“He also has experience at international level with England and, with that, comes a level of experience, professionalism and dedication to his profession – that’s the exact way we want to be as a football club.”

Henderson, who has 84 England caps and was recently recalled by Thomas Tuchel, was a free agent after leaving Ajax in the summer.

He spent 12 years with Liverpool before a controversial move to Saudi Arabia with Al-Ettifaq in 2023.

