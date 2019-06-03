This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I'm just glad I can put a smile on his face': Henderson opens up on father embrace

The Liverpool captain spoke about the emotion he felt embracing his dad after winning the Champions League.

By The42 Team Monday 3 Jun 2019, 9:36 AM
1 hour ago 3,796 Views 5 Comments
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League - Final - Wanda Metropolitano Henderson lifts the Champions League trophy. Source: Mike Egerton

JORDAN HENDERSON WAS delighted to put a smile on his father’s face after opening up about their emotional embrace following Liverpool’s Champions League triumph.

One of the lasting images of the Reds’ 2-0 win over Tottenham in Madrid was the sight of Henderson hugging his dad, Brian, and breaking down in tears amid the celebrations.

The Liverpool captain’s father was diagnosed with throat cancer six years ago and initially hid the diagnosis from Henderson for fear it would derail his football career.

And Henderson was delighted to share the moment with his dad, who has since received the all-clear.

“My dad has been through a lot over the past few years, not only with himself but with his family,” Henderson said. 

“I am sure he will be so proud to see us win the game and win the Champions League. It will mean the world to him. I am just glad I can put a smile on his face.

“It’s obviously emotional. We have come a long way as a team and we have had so many knockbacks and to finally get over the line… it is an amazing feeling and one that we will remember forever. It’s so special.”

It was an almost cathartic moment for Henderson, who has often faced criticism over his role at Liverpool.

And, after several near misses under boss Jurgen Klopp, the importance of winning European football’s biggest prize is not lost on the England international.

“It was nice to know we have come back from so many disappointments and finally get over the line and win a big trophy,” Henderson added. 

“It is an amazing night and hopefully we can use this to win more in the future, it gives us confidence to know we can win the Champions League and together we can move forward and hopefully win more trophies as well.”

