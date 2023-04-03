'Looking forward to next chapter' - Jordi Murphy announces retirement

ULSTER’S JORDI MURPHY has announced that he will retire from professional rugby at the end of the season.

Murphy departs following a career in which he earned 30 caps for Ireland and three Six Nations titles. He was also called up to Ireland’s Rugby World Cup in Japan in 2019 where he won his last cap.

Prior to his time with Ulster, Murphy made 107 appearances for Leinster where he won three Pro14s as well as a Champions Cup medal.

He subsequently made the switch to Ulster in 2018, which ended his seven-year association with Leinster.

“I have decided to retire from professional rugby at the end of this current season,” Murphy wrote in a post on his Instagram account. “I feel that the time is right and together with my family we are looking forward to the next chapter in our lives.

“The overwhelming feeling right now is of gratitude. For a career that I never even dreamed of having. For my wife Laura, who has always been by my side. For my mum and dad who supported me long before becoming a professional player was even an option.

“For family and friends who have backed me through the highs and lows of the game. For my agent Niall and the team @navybluesports for all the off field support. For all the teammates, back room staff and coaches, past and present, many of whom will remain lifelong friends.

“To play for my boyhood club Leinster and my current club Ulster are experiences I will always cherish. To have represented my country, will always be one of the highlights of my life.

“That being said – there’s still a bit of rugby to be played. I look forward to contributing as best I can to the team for the remainder of the season.”

