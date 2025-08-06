Advertisement
Garrick in action for Plymouth in the FA Cup against Chelsea. Alamy Stock Photo
Pat's land former Swansea winger Jordon Garrick

With 130 appearances in English soccer, he signs a contract to the end of 2025.
2.12pm, 6 Aug 2025

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have landed an impressive coup with the acquisition of attacker Jordon Garrick.

The winger was most recently with Forest Green Rovers and has made over 130 appearances in English League football, from his beginnings at Swansea City to spells at Swindon Town, Plymouth Argyle and Lincoln City.

Garrick (27) has penned a contract at Richmond Park until the end of the 2025 season and trained with his new teammates for the first time on Tuesday.

In a statement released by the club, Garrick said, “Things have happened quite quickly over the last few days, it’s a very exciting time to be at St Patrick’s Athletic and I’m really happy to be here.

“I’ve enjoyed the first couple of sessions and the lads have helped me settle in really well, I already feel at home here, which is important for a new player moving to a new team.

“I know the manager loves wingers and attacking in the wide areas, that was another appealing thing about the club. I’m a big football fan so I had been following the results of all Irish and British teams in Europe, including St Pat’s, so I’m excited to be involved here now.”

Manager Stephen Kenny added, “We’d like to welcome Jordon to the club, he’s had a terrific career and we feel he can make a good impact and contribution here, in what will be an intensive period.

“With Zack Elbouzedi being ruled out for the season with a shoulder injury, he’ll have an operation soon, and with the injury Aidan Keena picked up last week plus Romal Palmer also being out, it is an area of the pitch we’ve been looking at. Jordon can play in any attacking areas of the pitch, central but predominantly wide, and had a really good spell with Plymouth in League 1 as well as at Forest Green.”

