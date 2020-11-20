BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Friday 20 November 2020
Advertisement

Jose Mourinho asks which managers pressure players into not playing for England

Gareth Southgate hinted that some individuals faced pressure from their clubs to withdraw from his squad.

By Press Association Friday 20 Nov 2020, 8:36 PM
1 hour ago 1,963 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5273860
Jose Mourinho (file pic).
Image: PA
Jose Mourinho (file pic).
Jose Mourinho (file pic).
Image: PA

JOSE MOURINHO has called on England boss Gareth Southgate to name the managers pressurising their players to pull out of international duty – as he fully expects Raheem Sterling to start against Tottenham on Saturday.

Southgate hinted several times during the recent international break that some of his players faced pressure from their clubs to withdraw from his squad.

The truncated season caused by the coronavirus pandemic means the workload for footballers will increase, especially with the European Championship finals at the end of the campaign.

Tottenham travel to Manchester City on Saturday and, while Sterling withdrew from the squad with an injury niggle which Southgate would not go into detail on, Spurs striker Harry Kane played all but 14 minutes of the two Nations League fixtures.

“I am OK with that,” Tottenham head coach Mourinho replied when asked about England skipper Kane playing 76 minutes in the game against Iceland.

“A national team match should never be a dead rubber. The only thing for me, the only problem for me, is should be the same for everybody, not just for some.

I don’t want to spend much time on the national team stuff – Gareth Southgate, I read, supposedly told that some football club managers put pressure on their players not to play for the national team.

“And because of that he feels the need sometimes to call club managers to try and cool down the emotions and cool down difficult situations for him.

“I would like him to say who. I would like him to say which are the coaches who put pressure on the players not to go? And I would like him to say which are the coaches that he calls and speaks on the phone with them.”

While Mourinho concedes Southgate is in his right to call up any player, he hinted that Sterling missing the games was no coincidence as City boss Pep Guardiola confirmed the forward returned to training on the eve of the Spurs clash.

“He has the right, he has the power to call the players he wants,” added Mourinho.

“He wants to win matches, especially after a defeat, the next match even being a dead rubber is an important match. I sympathise with that. And of course we all know Sterling will play tomorrow.

When Eric Dier left the national team injured in the previous month, he didn’t play two matches for Tottenham. He didn’t play a Premier League match and a Europa League match.

“He needed a couple of weeks to recover and Raheem is going to play tomorrow. These are the little details I think Gareth should explain to us all.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Apart from that, I totally support him in the fact that in the national team, in a country like England, the Three Lions on the shirt is always to be respected and he plays with the players he wants to play.”

Mourinho will come up against long-time rival Guardiola on Saturday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Guardiola signed a new contract with City on Thursday and – despite their differences – Mourinho insists he is pleased for the former Barcelona boss.

“Nobody put a gun on Pep’s head to sign the contract, so if he does that it is because he is happy to do it,” he said.

“He is happy to be there and for sure has conversations with the club’s powerful people and he knows what he will have ahead of him for the future.

“He has motivation, he loves it there so if he does that it is because he is happy to do it, so I am happy for him.”

Mourinho toasted a year in charge at Tottenham on Friday but, although he feels the team has progressed, they are still at the beginning of their quest to become one of the best teams in the league.

“Us coaches, we are always in the search of the impossible, we are always in the search for perfection and in my case, we are far from perfection,” he added.

“For example, our opponents tomorrow they are winning the Premier League or almost winning the Premier League or fighting for the Premier League for more than 10 years and probably they didn’t reach the perfection and want more.

“We are just in the beginning so we are far from perfection, we are far from me being happy, we are not a perfect team.

“We are a better team than we were, we have the mentality of going into every match always positive and saying we can win that match – we have a long way to go.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie