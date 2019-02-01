This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Joseph Duffy to make UFC return on St Patrick's weekend after 16 months out

The 30-year-old former boxer will face Marc Diakese at London’s O2 Arena on 16 March.

By Aaron Gallagher Friday 1 Feb 2019, 2:01 PM
21 minutes ago 364 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4471576
Donegal native Joseph Duffy.
Image: Tommy Lakes/The42
Donegal native Joseph Duffy.
Donegal native Joseph Duffy.
Image: Tommy Lakes/The42

JOSEPH DUFFY WILL make his long-awaited return to the Octagon in six weeks’ time, with the Donegal native’s bout against Marc Diakiese confirmed for UFC London on 16 March.

The 30-year-old has not fought in 16 months after a rib injury suffered back in November 2017 ruled him out of UFC Adelaide, where he was set to face veteran Ross Pearson, as well as his scheduled return at UFC Fight Night 142 in December.

On Friday his much-anticipated return was confirmed, with Duffy set to take on Diakiese in what will be the Irishman’s seventh UFC encounter — his record in the UFC currently stands at 4-2. The English lightweight is currently on a three-fight losing streak, having previously gone 12 unbeaten.

The pair will face off at the O2 Arena next month, with Darren Till versus Masvidal the main card and Gunnar Nelson also set to face Leon Edwards. Diakiese will be Duffy’s first fight since losing to James Vick via TKO in Madison Square Garden at UFC 217.

Simon Zebo joins Gavan and Murray for a special live recording of the podcast in Dublin’s Liberty Hall Theatre to preview Ireland’s Six Nations opener against England:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

