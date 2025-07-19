'It’s time to kick on': Meath youngster Keeley leaves Spurs for Luton Town

IRELAND U21 GOALKEEPER Josh Keeley believes the time has come for his next chapter after leaving Tottenham Hotspur to join Luton Town.

The Meath youngster joined Spurs from St Patrick’s Athletic in 2022, and caught the eye last season with an impressive loan spell at League One Leyton Orient.

As well as keeping 16 clean sheets as part of Orient’s promotion push, the 22-year-old also won the club’s goal of the season award for his dramatic stoppage-time equaliser against Oldham in the FA Cup.

“Dean Brill was my goalkeeper coach at Spurs, and he told me how big and how great the club was,” Keeley said after sealing his move to the League One Hatters.

“To be honest, those words helped turn my head completely, so I’m absolutely delighted and grateful that I’m here.

“I moved to Spurs when I was 19, but there comes a time in your career that it’s time to move on – and that time is now, so it’s time to kick on and I can’t wait to get started.”

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield hailed Keeley as “a young, agile, athletic goalkeeper who had a great season last year in League One”.

“He is an excellent shot-stopper and can play out from the back and sweep up behind the defence.

“We’re pleased to acquire a goalkeeper of his potential who already has plenty of experience.

“To be able to add someone of Josh’s pedigree and quality to the club is a real statement. He’s someone of big potential that we’re excited to add to our group.”