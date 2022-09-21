Joy Neville to referee big clash of Six Nations rivals at World Cup

JOY NEVILLE WILL oversee two Pool Matches at the Women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand in October.

The IRFU high performance referee will get her World Cup campaign underway in Whangarei as Japan take on Canada in Pool B on Sunday 9 October. The following Saturday, she will referee the Pool C clash between tournament favourites England and their Six Nations rivals France, at the same venue.

The Limerick native will also be on assistant referee duty for Canada-USA on Sunday 23 October, while appointments for the knockout rounds of the tournament will be announced in due course.

History-making official Neville represented Ireland as a player at two Women’s Rugby World Cups (2006 and 2010) and as a referee at the 2017 edition on these shores.

She was the woman in the middle for the final between Englan and New Zealand at Belfast’s Kingspan Stadium.

Greg McWilliams Ireland will not feature at this autumn’s tournament, which runs from 8 October to 12 November and is staged in the Southern Hemisphere for the first time.