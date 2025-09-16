Juan Mata signs up for Melbourne Victory ahead of new A-League season

WORLD CUP WINNER Juan Mata is set for a second season in Australia aged 37 after joining Melbourne Victory on Tuesday.

The former Manchester United, Chelsea and Spain star moves from Western Sydney Wanderers, where he scored one goal and had three assists in 22 appearances.

“I am driven and motivated to help this team win trophies and to work with the club as part of a longer-term plan to strengthen football in the country,” said Mata.

The attacking midfielder signed a 12-month deal with A-League side Sydney last year after departing Japanese team Vissel Kobe.

He was mostly used off the bench last season.

Mata won the World Cup with Spain in 2010 and was a European champion with his country two years later.

He won the Champions League with Chelsea and the Europa League with the London club and Manchester United.

– © AFP 2025