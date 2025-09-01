Bohemians sign Malawi international and Tottenham academy product

BOHEMIANS HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of Malawi international Jubril Okedina.

The London-born centre-back joins the League of Ireland Men’s Premier Division side until the end of the 2026 season.

Okedina, 24, came through the academy system at Tottenham Hotspur and has made 140 first-team appearances for Cambridge United.

He departed the League Two side in June and now pitches up at Dalymount Park.

“We have been looking to bring in an experienced centre-back over the past number of months since the departure of Seán Grehan and we wanted to make sure we brought in a player who will really strengthen our options in that position,” said Bohs boss Alan Reynolds.

“In Jubril we are really delighted to have brought in a player, who despite still being young, comes in with great experience at a really high level having played over 90 games in League One over the past four years.

“He is a quick and strong defender, and a really good passer of the ball. I feel he is going to be a great addition to the squad, who brings real pace to our back line.

“We had to bide our time to get the right fit for what we wanted in that position, so we are delighted to get this over the line. We’ve an important couple of months ahead of us, so he is coming in at the right time.”

Okedina in action for Cambridge United. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Okedina shared his joy to sign for the Gypsies. “I am really excited to be here, it’s an honour to sign for one of the biggest clubs in Ireland.

“There are high expectations at the club and that is exactly what I want. The move came about quite quickly.

“I spoke to the gaffer and he explained to me how he sees my role in the team, the plans he has for me and the plans he has for the club. I was excited and drawn by what he had to say straight away, so it didn’t take long for me to put pen to paper.

“I am looking forward to getting going straight away. I want to show the fans what I am about – I like to win, I’m aggressive, I enjoy the ball and I love to defend so I want to help improve the team, end the season on a high and help the club get back into Europe.”

Bohemians are currently second in the league table, nine points behind Shamrock Rovers.