This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 4 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

After Real Madrid and Spain sackings, Lopetegui named Sevilla's new manager

The 52-year-old signs a three-year deal at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, having been dismissed from his last two jobs.

By The42 Team Tuesday 4 Jun 2019, 10:43 AM
47 minutes ago 854 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4666765
Lopetegui during his short spell at Real Madrid.
Image: AFP7
Lopetegui during his short spell at Real Madrid.
Lopetegui during his short spell at Real Madrid.
Image: AFP7

JULEN LOPETEGUI has taken his first job since his ill-fated spell at Real Madrid after being appointed Sevilla’s new head coach.

Lopetegui replaces Joaquin Caparros, who guided Sevilla to a sixth-placed finish in La Liga following the sacking of Pablo Machin in March.

Madrid dismissed Lopetegui in October 2018 after just 10 league matches, with Los Blancos languishing in ninth place in the table.

Sevilla will hope Lopetegui can be as successful as he was when head coach of Spain, who he led to qualification for the 2018 World Cup without losing a game.

The Spanish football association then sacked the 52-year-old on the eve of the finals in Russia, after it was announced that he would be taking over at the then European champions. 

Sevilla and La Liga are in mourning after the tragic news that former Spain international Jose Antonio Reyes, aged just 35, died in a car accident over the weekend. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie