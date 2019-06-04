After Real Madrid and Spain sackings, Lopetegui named Sevilla's new manager

JULEN LOPETEGUI has taken his first job since his ill-fated spell at Real Madrid after being appointed Sevilla’s new head coach.

Lopetegui replaces Joaquin Caparros, who guided Sevilla to a sixth-placed finish in La Liga following the sacking of Pablo Machin in March.

Madrid dismissed Lopetegui in October 2018 after just 10 league matches, with Los Blancos languishing in ninth place in the table.

Sevilla will hope Lopetegui can be as successful as he was when head coach of Spain, who he led to qualification for the 2018 World Cup without losing a game.

The Spanish football association then sacked the 52-year-old on the eve of the finals in Russia, after it was announced that he would be taking over at the then European champions.

Sevilla and La Liga are in mourning after the tragic news that former Spain international Jose Antonio Reyes, aged just 35, died in a car accident over the weekend.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!