This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 8 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We need atmosphere against Burnley. Go to bed at 10pm latest, don't drink and be on your toes until the last second'

Jurgen Klopp says fans should feel ‘optimistic and excited’ in their quest to chase down league leaders, Manchester City.

By The42 Team Friday 8 Mar 2019, 2:09 PM
1 hour ago 2,152 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4530703
Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp.
Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp.
Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp.

JURGEN KLOPP SAYS Liverpool should feel “optimistic and excited” in their quest to chase down Premier League leaders Manchester City.

A run of four draws in their last six league games has seen the Reds slip a point behind City with nine matches left this season.

The Reds host Burnley on Sunday knowing they will be four adrift of the champions if Pep Guardiola’s side defeat Watford a day earlier.

Klopp, though, says there is no reason to change their approach to matches simply because they are now playing catch-up in the title race.

“Luckily, we don’t have to change much,” he told a news conference.

“The plan is still to win football games and that is difficult enough.

We will know the City result before we start our game, but we won’t make a big fuss about it because we are just fighting for the top spot in the league and it’s important to be optimistic and excited.

“Our only problem this week is Burnley, and that’s enough. We have to be really good to beat this team. [Sean] Dyche is doing an amazing job, perhaps with not the best circumstances in the league.

“We have prepared for the fact it will be tough. When they play five at the back it doesn’t work out 100 per cent, if I am correct, so we expect 4-4-2.

“[Ashley] Barnes is good in the air and gets in behind and they are good on the wings. Crosses, we should expect.

“They also don’t have the majority of possession in games, so we need to be creative and patient.

It will be difficult – they really fight and are highly motivated. When you watch their last three or four games, you give respect – they beat Tottenham.

“I’m sure they’re looking forward to this game.”

Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Turf Moor Ashley Barnes struck late as Burnley beat Tottenham at Turf Moor two weeks ago. Source: Martin Rickett

Klopp has laid down a challenge to supporters to create a good atmosphere at Anfield by abstaining from indulgences on Saturday night.

“We always have this question about when we have a 12 noon kick-off,” he said. “We don’t have issues with this anymore. We need atmosphere at 12 o’clock.

If you have a ticket, go to bed at 10pm latest, don’t drink and be on your toes from the first to the last second.”

Klopp hopes to have Dejan Lovren and Joe Gomez back this month, although Sunday’s game will come too early, but James Milner is nursing a minor problem.

“It’s a rather positive moment; it looks really good,” he said on injuries.

“Dejan trained [on Thursday] for the first time, [in] full, completely normal. Joe is now running with 100 per cent of his weight, because we have different opportunities to run. Now he is really at 100 per cent and it’s good, it looks good.

“Most of the [returns] will probably be after the international break, for example Joe and stuff like that. Dejan, we have to see. He was out for a while, so we have to see how his fitness is exactly.

“Millie, we will have to see. It is Millie, so everything heals quicker with him!

He had a little muscle issue, but there are still two days to go until the game. I think if you ask Millie he would say, ‘I will be ready’, but we have to see.”

Andy Dunne joins Murray Kinsella and Ryan Bailey to discuss Joe Schmidt’s undroppables and how France might attack Ireland’s predictability in The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Furlong: 'Most defences are looking for two-man hits and it's very, very hard'
    Furlong: 'Most defences are looking for two-man hits and it's very, very hard'
    'There is something we're missing because he's too good a player'
    Ringrose set for return as Schmidt recalls big guns for France
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'We need atmosphere against Burnley. Go to bed at 10pm latest, don't drink and be on your toes until the last second'
    'We need atmosphere against Burnley. Go to bed at 10pm latest, don't drink and be on your toes until the last second'
    Fellaini calls time on international career to 'allow next generation continue success'
    Chelsea in driving seat with comfortable home victory over Dynamo Kiev
    IRELAND
    Seven changes for Ireland as O'Brien misses out on matchday 23
    Seven changes for Ireland as O'Brien misses out on matchday 23
    From 'not ok' barriers to breaking down more and more for go-getter Cantwell
    Open thread: Who should Schmidt pick in the Ireland team for France?
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie