This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 25 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool are not finished and will turn up the heat next season

Klopp has guided Liverpool to the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, Club World Cup and Premier League.

By Press Association Saturday 25 Jul 2020, 9:55 AM
1 hour ago 1,047 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5159690
Klopp guided Liverpool to their first title in 30 years.
Image: PA
Klopp guided Liverpool to their first title in 30 years.
Klopp guided Liverpool to their first title in 30 years.
Image: PA

LIVERPOOL MANAGER JURGEN Klopp wants his Premier League champions to be even more uncomfortable to play against next season.

Prior to March’s lockdown the Reds had taken 82 points – more than second-placed Manchester City will reach if they win on Sunday – from 29 matches with just one defeat and one draw to virtually guarantee a first title in 30 years.

Wednesday’s 5-3 victory over Chelsea made it three seasons unbeaten at home in the league, but as they head into their final match of the campaign at Newcastle with an 18-point gap at the top, Klopp is expecting more from his players.

“We will not change: we try to improve. Is is possible to improve it for a longer period? I would say yes,” he said.

“We make a cut when the season is finished on Sunday, enjoy it, be happy, and then mid-August we start training again and from that moment on we will try it again with all we have and nothing will hold us back.

end-of-201920-premier-league-season-package Liverpool's players celebrate their league win on Wednesday. Source: PA

“It is a really nice story the boys have written over the years but it is not finished yet – we decide when it is finished.

“I want to see us fighting for whatever the next trophy is, fighting on the pitch and enjoying the hard work and as long as we do that we have a good chance.

“First thing, as always, is to be a team no one wants to play against. I think we are like this but we can be more uncomfortable.”

Sunday will bring to a close 14 remarkable months which have seen Liverpool win the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, Club World Cup and Premier League.

Klopp admits last summer’s victory in Madrid over Tottenham, coming 12 months after losing the Champions League final to Real Madrid, was the turning point.

“That doesn’t make it easier but it gives you the proof that it is possible,” he added.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“As we all know, I am a specialist in coming second so that needs some mental strength to try it again and try it again and if you open the box of Pandora then that helps massively.

“I could see that when we won the Champions League last year made all the other things happen, plus the season we played before: 97 points and then we won the Champions League was really a special year.

“When you are that close you have to invest more and then get over the line and that is exactly what happened.

“We will stay greedy, we have to and we will. But if that then leads automatically to more trophies I don’t know because other teams have other reasons to make the next step and how we saw again on Wednesday night, the distance between us and Chelsea is not 30-odd points: that night it was two goals and a tricky moment when Pulisic missed the target.”

A 31st victory of the season on Wednesday lifted Liverpool’s points tally to 96, a number synonymous at the club with the Hillsborough tragedy in terms of how many fans lost their lives in the 1989 disaster.

While Klopp wants another win on Sunday he sounded as though he would not be too bothered if their season was to finish on 96.

“I don’t believe too much in coincidence in life, to be honest,” said the Reds boss.

“I think it was Trent (Alexander-Arnold, in an interview after the game) who saw the 96 points, and in that moment I felt it so massively that things came together.

“It cannot be a coincidence that we have 96 points on the night we get the trophy. It was really nice and made it really special. I hope all the families felt it the same way.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie