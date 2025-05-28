Jurgen Klopp: Parade should have been one of great days in Liverpool’s history

FORMER LIVERPOOL MANAGER Jurgen Klopp believes the horrific scenes at the club’s victory parade showed there were “more serious” matters than football.

A 53-year-old white, British man from West Derby has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drugs after dozens of people were injured by a car on Water Street, close to the end of the route.

Klopp, who attended the Premier League game against Crystal Palace and watched Monday’s parade from near to where the incident occurred, said that had destroyed “one of the greatest days in the history of the city”, after he was inducted into the League Managers Association Hall of Fame 1,000 Club on Tuesday.

“It should have been one of the greatest days in the history of the city, after a long time because we didn’t have the opportunity to do it last time,” said the German, whose 2020 Premier League winners were denied a similar celebration due to Covid restrictions.

“It just showed the two faces of life. The most beautiful face for a long time: the parade was incredible, the mood was incredible.

“And from one second to another everything changed and we learned again there are more serious things in the world than football.

“Thoughts and prayers go to the injured people and their families as well. I don’t know how and why it happened but we know what happened and that’s very bad.”

More than 50 people, including children, were treated in different hospitals and 11 people remained there on Tuesday in a stable condition.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot was due to receive the LMA’s manager of the year award but chose not to attend the London ceremony “out of solidarity with all affected”.

In a letter he wrote: “This is not a decision I have taken lightly but it is one that I feel is absolutely right given the seriousness of the situation.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the wider football community, including the LMA itself, the Premier League and many clubs who will be represented tonight, for the support we have received over the last 24 hours.

“Football is and always should be a game built on rivalry, but it is also a great source of comradeship, especially at times like this.”

Slot also paid tribute to the emergency services, the authorities in Liverpool and “supporters and bystanders who helped one another in an hour of need”.

“I think everyone involved in the aftermath deserves the gratitude of all of us,” he added.

Forensic officers at the scene in Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool yesterday. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk wrote on Instagram: “My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected. Praying for a speedy recovery for everyone who suffered injuries. We are all with you.”

Van Dijk’s team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was born and grew up in West Derby close to the club’s former Melwood training ground, expressed his sympathies on Instagram, adding: “The city will continue to pull together as it always does.”

Fellow Scouser and former captain Steven Gerrard wrote on Instagram he was “shocked, sickened, and saddened”

The King said it was “is truly devastating to see that what should have been a joyous celebration for many could end in such distressing circumstances”.

He added: “At this heartbreaking time for the people of Liverpool, I know that the strength of community spirit for which your city is renowned will be a comfort and support to those in need.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales said they were “deeply saddened” by the scenes.

William, who is patron of the Football Association, and his wife Kate said in a personal message on social media: “Our thoughts are with those who were injured and to the first responders and emergency services on the ground.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was in close contact with Liverpool metro mayor Steve Rotheram about the incident, adding: “Scenes of joy turned to utter horror and devastation and my thoughts and the thoughts of the whole country are with all of those that are affected, those injured, which of course includes children, their families, their friends, the whole community, Liverpool fans everywhere.”