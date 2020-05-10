Gaethje crowned interim UFC lightweight champion after downing Ferguson in five-round epic

JUSTIN GAETHJE IS the new interim UFC lightweight champion after overcoming Tony Ferguson in a five-round classic at UFC 249.
Held amid strict hygiene guidelines in a near-empty arena in Jacksonville, Florida, the event marked the first UFC broadcast since March 7.
Unaffected by the lack of an audience, the main event was a thrilling bout that saw defending-champion Ferguson battered by Gaethje for almost 25 minutes before the punishment finally became too much.
Gaethje’s fifth-round TKO victory brings Ferguson’s dominant 12-fight win-streak to an exhilarating end while also diminishing any hopes of the superfight between Ferguson and reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov taking place any time soon.
🗣️ "There's no other challenge I want right now. I want to fight him."— UFC (@ufc) May 10, 2020
🏆 @Justin_Gaethje is READY to unify against Khabib! #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/I4IfNWKjQU
Earlier, bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo defended his title with an emphatic second-round TKO victory against Dominick Cruz before announcing his shock retirement during the post-fight interview.
Other highlights from the event included Francis Ngannou knocking out Jairzinho Rozenstruik in just 20 seconds and Anthony Pettis edging out fellow-veteran Donald Cerrone in a gruelling battle.
