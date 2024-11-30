The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Justin Kluivert makes Premier League history
JUSTIN KLUIVERT became the first player in Premier League history to score a hat-trick of penalties today.
The Dutch international was key to Bournemouth’s 4-2 victory over Wolves today.
Elsewhere, Brentford beat Leicester City 4-1, Newcastle drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest overcame Ipswich Town 1-0.
More to follow
