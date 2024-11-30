Advertisement
Bournemouth's Justin Kluivert celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game and his hat-trick. Alamy Stock Photo
Justin Kluivert makes Premier League history

The Bournemouth star became the first player to score a hat-trick of penalties.
5.05pm, 30 Nov 2024
JUSTIN KLUIVERT became the first player in Premier League history to score a hat-trick of penalties today.

The Dutch international was key to Bournemouth’s 4-2 victory over Wolves today.

Elsewhere, Brentford beat Leicester City 4-1, Newcastle drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest overcame Ipswich Town 1-0.

More to follow

