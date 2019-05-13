This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 13 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Juventus break 116-year tradition with new home kit

The Italian champions have ditched their famous stripes ahead of the 2019/20 season.

By Ben Blake Monday 13 May 2019, 10:33 AM
1 hour ago 3,375 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4632056
Paulo Dybala wearing the strip in yesterday's defeat to Roma.
Image: Fabio Rossi/As Roma/Lapresse.Lap
Paulo Dybala wearing the strip in yesterday's defeat to Roma.
Paulo Dybala wearing the strip in yesterday's defeat to Roma.
Image: Fabio Rossi/As Roma/Lapresse.Lap

JUVENTUS ARE FAMOUS worldwide for their black and white stripes. 

The Italian club, founded in 1897, have been wearing the iconic design since 1903 — winning a record 35 Serie A titles in that time as well as two European Cups. 

However, the Old Lady of Turin has opted to ditch the stripes with the release of next season’s home kit. 

Made by Adidas, the jersey has instead got blocks of black and white with a pink stripe running down the middle. 

The unexpected design keeps to the tradition that is woven in the club’s DNA but has evolved to mark the progressive new era of Juventus,” the club say.

Juve Eni Aluko Juve's English striker Eni Aluko in the new shirt.

The new strip was launched yesterday, and Juve, who have already wrapped up the league, premiered it away to Roma — where they were beaten 2-0 at the Stadio Olimpico. 

What are your thoughts on it? 

Source: Juventus/YouTube

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie