Juventus break 116-year tradition with new home kit

Paulo Dybala wearing the strip in yesterday's defeat to Roma.

JUVENTUS ARE FAMOUS worldwide for their black and white stripes.

The Italian club, founded in 1897, have been wearing the iconic design since 1903 — winning a record 35 Serie A titles in that time as well as two European Cups.

However, the Old Lady of Turin has opted to ditch the stripes with the release of next season’s home kit.

Made by Adidas, the jersey has instead got blocks of black and white with a pink stripe running down the middle.

The unexpected design keeps to the tradition that is woven in the club’s DNA but has evolved to mark the progressive new era of Juventus,” the club say.

Juve's English striker Eni Aluko in the new shirt.

The new strip was launched yesterday, and Juve, who have already wrapped up the league, premiered it away to Roma — where they were beaten 2-0 at the Stadio Olimpico.

What are your thoughts on it?

