Dublin: 9°C Monday 22 February 2021
Ronaldo's first-half double keeps Juventus in title hunt

A 3-0 win for Andrea Pirlo’s side against Crotone.

By AFP Monday 22 Feb 2021, 10:11 PM
1 hour ago 1,629 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5362385
Ronaldo celebrates scoring for Juventus.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Ronaldo celebrates scoring for Juventus.
Ronaldo celebrates scoring for Juventus.
Image: Imago/PA Images

CRISTIANO RONALDO KEPT Juventus within sight of the Serie A summit on Monday with a headed brace which helped the champions to a 3-0 win over bottom club Crotone.

Portugal forward Ronaldo struck twice late in the first half to break the resistance of lowly Crotone and keep Juve eight points behind league leaders Inter Milan.

Weston McKennie made sure of the points midway through the second half, lashing home when the ball broke to him after a corner.

Andrea Pirlo’s side climb to third with the win, thanks also to Roma, who are a point back in fourth, only managing a goalless draw at Benevento on Sunday night.

They are also four points behind second-placed AC Milan who have lost three of their last five league matches, including Sunday’s 3-0 derby thumping at the hands of Inter.

Juve, chasing their 10th straight league title, have a game in hand on both Milan clubs and play Inter in the penultimate round of league games in Turin.

Crotone meanwhile remain rooted to the bottom of the division thanks to their fifth defeat on the bounce.

© – AFP, 2021

