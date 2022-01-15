Membership : Access or Sign Up
Juve's Dybala refuses to celebrate amid contract spat

The 28-year-old’s current deal expires at the end of the season.

By AFP Saturday 15 Jan 2022, 11:00 PM
56 minutes ago 1,401 Views 2 Comments
Paulo Dybala of Juventus FC reacts to scoring.
Paulo Dybala of Juventus FC reacts to scoring.
Paulo Dybala of Juventus FC reacts to scoring.
PAULO DYBALA was on target as Juventus beat Covid-hit Udinese 2-0 on Saturday and appeared to send a message to the club over contract talks in Serie A today.

Argentina forward Dybala swept home a classy finish from Moise Kean’s lay-off to put Juve ahead in the 19th minute of a largely drab contest at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, but it was his reaction to the strike which raised eyebrows.

He did not celebrate his seventh Serie A goal of the season and shot a stern look to the stand where the Juve hierarchy was sitting, with observers suggesting he was making clear his unhappiness about the delay to the renewal of his contract.

Dybala explained the glare by saying he was looking “for a friend who I’d invited to the game”.

When asked by Sky Sport Italia whether fans should believe him, Dybala said: “I don’t know, that’s up to you.”

The 28-year-old’s current deal expires at the end of the season and he is waiting to sign an extension which Italian media report should take his annual salary up to €8 million a season, plus a further €2 million of bonuses.

The Gazzetta Dello Sport reports that the deal had already been agreed in principle for some time but that Dybala has been frustrated by continued stalling by the club.

“Lots of things have happened that I would prefer not to talk about,” Dybala said, when pressed on the renewal.

Weston McKennie sealed the win with 11 minutes remaining, taking Juve level on 41 points with fourth-placed Atalanta, who have played two games fewer and host leaders Inter Milan on Sunday.

Udinese had nine players out of action with Covid-19 infections and struggled to lay a glove on an underwhelming Juve team which was missing central defensive pair Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci.

They sit 14th, four points above the relegation zone alongside Sampdoria, who lost 2-1 to Torino in Saturday’s early match.

